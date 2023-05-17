Viral Video: Wild elephants lock horns in fierce fight in the middle of road. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Wild elephants lock horns in fierce fight

Trending News: A video capturing a shocking and intense fight between two wild elephants has taken the internet by storm. The viral footage, shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, reveals a side of these gentle giants that is rarely seen. In the viral video, two massive elephants can be witnessed engaged in a brutal and violent fight. It is a stark departure from the adorable and heartwarming elephant videos that we typically see on the internet. These awe-inspiring creatures, known for their gentle demeanour, demonstrate the alarming consequences when they become triggered or agitated.

The footage shared by Susanta Nanda has garnered 31k views, capturing the attention and curiosity of Twitter users. The IFS officer accompanied the video with a caption that encapsulates the magnitude of the encounter, stating, "When the titans clash, the forest shivers." Many users were captivated by the video, describing it as both majestic and terrifying. Concerns were raised about the potential danger to onlookers, with some expressing worries that the elephants could direct their aggression toward nearby vehicles.

Others pondered the motivations behind such a fierce battle, suggesting that the weaker elephant may have been driven by a desire to secure a victory. “Swishing the tail is a way for elephants to warn other elephants to stay away. It is also a way for elephants to show their dominance,” a user explained. "Rare seen for common people. It's True Sir," another user commented. “The guy who captured this must be really courageous,” a third user wrote. "Wow, super video. Both tuskers r evenly matched. Real clash of titans," a fourth added.

