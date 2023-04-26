Adorable video of baby elephants playfully fighting while adults intervene goes viral. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Heartwarming video shows baby elephants playfully fighting while adults intervene.

Trending News: Elephants are majestic animals that never cease to amaze us with their intelligence and social interactions. And when it comes to baby elephants, they are simply adorable. This was perfectly captured in a recent viral video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter handle.

The video features two baby elephants playfully locking their trunks and fighting, while the elder members of their herd watch over them. As the fight continues, the adult elephants intervene and separate the young ones, just like how human parents or elders would step in to stop their children from fighting.

The video has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, with over 53k views, 3300 likes and many reactions. It's no wonder that the IFS officer, who often shares videos featuring elephants on his Twitter account, decided to post this particular clip. "Wish I can go and hug them all n play with them. Mighty n divine they are," a user commented. "How cute," another user wrote. "Sir, very cute. It's reminding me of my elder brother who is abroad," a third user added.

Watch the viral video of baby elephants playfully fighting while adults intervene here:

The video not only showcases the cuteness of baby elephants but also highlights their similarities with humans. The way they interact and seek guidance from their elders is a reminder that we share common traits with other animals.

