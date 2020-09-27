Image Source : AP 2.25 lakh people affected by fresh floods in Assam

A total of 2.25 lakh people in nine districts were affected and over 10,000 hectares of crops submerged on Sunday as fresh floods hit Assam, the state disaster management authority said. Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Majuli, West Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts have been affected, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its report.

Incessant rain in the last few days has triggered this year's third wave of floods in the state, claiming one life in Nagaon district on Saturday, it said.

The fresh fatality has pushed the number of deaths in flood-related incidents in Assam this year to 118, the report said.

The number of affected people was 1.8 lakh on the previous day.

Nagaon is the worst-hit district with 1.51 lakh affected people, followed by Morigaon (32,711), Dhemaji (16,792) and Dibrugarh (10,622), the report said.

Human habitations and farmland in 219 villages in nine districts are submerged, it said.

The mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur in Sonitpur.

A total of 43 relief camps have been set up in three districts so far, the report said.

Road connectivity has been affected in Morigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts, it added.

