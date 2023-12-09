Assam Govt to conduct socio-economic study of indigenous Assamese Muslims

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an interactive session with people.

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive socio-economic assessment of the indigenous Assamese Muslims residing in the state. Chief Minister Sarma shared this decision, made during a cabinet meeting, through a post on X. The Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas will spearhead the socio-economic assessment of the indigenous Assamese Muslims, reflecting the government's commitment to understanding and addressing the specific needs and challenges faced by this community.

Additionally, the cabinet meeting addressed the nomenclature of the Directorate of Char Areas Development, Assam, which will now be renamed as the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas, Assam.

In another significant move, the cabinet provided in-principle approval for the formulation of a detailed procedure/standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding the organization of traditional buffalo and bullfights during Magh Bihu. This initiative aims to ensure the humane treatment of animals involved in these cultural events, emphasizing their well-being and prohibiting any form of cruelty.

To further promote education and reading habits among the youth, the council of ministers allocated Rs 259 crore for the construction of libraries across the state. This funding, part of the 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24,' will facilitate the establishment of libraries for children and adolescents. It will also contribute to digital infrastructure development, including computers with internet connectivity, in 2,197 village panchayats and 400 municipal wards. The overarching goal is to create accessible spaces that foster learning and knowledge-sharing.

