Assam Police on alert after CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gets 'threat' from pro-Khalistan outfit | DETAILS

Assam Police on Himanta Biswa Sarma threat: Assam Police alerted all Superintendents of Police (SP) of all districts and the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati after a pro-Khalistan leader allegedly threatened Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an audio message. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Special Branch Hiren Nath said that Assam Police is verifying the audio clip with the central agencies about its authenticity.

"But we have alerted all districts Superintendents of Police and Commissioner of Police, Guwahati. We are now verifying this," Hiren Nath said.

In the purported audio clip, the pro-Khalistani leader allegedly said that "This message is for Assam CM Himanta Sarma. Your government is harassing and torturing pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Assam. And also torturing those who are in jail. Listen carefully CM Sarma, the fight is between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and Indian regime. Sarma you do not pray fall to this violence. We are seeking liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of Khalistan referendum. Sarma, if your government is going to torture and harass Sikhs, you will be held accountable."

Who's Gurpatwant Singh Pannu:

In the audio clip, the man claimed that he is Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of banned outfit Sikh for Justice (SFJ). Notably, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

What Assam DGP said:

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.Earlier on Thursday, pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh surfaced in a new video and said he was not "a fugitive" and will soon "appear in front of the world".

This new video comes a day after the radical preacher, who is being chased by police released an unverified video calling on the "Sikh sangat" to come together if they want to "save" Punjab.

(With ANI inputs)

