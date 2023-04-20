Assam, Arunachal sign agreement to end border dispute in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam, Arunachal signs agreement to end border dispute

Assam-Arunachal border dispute: Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments on Thursday (April 20) signed an agreement for the settlement of an inter-state boundary dispute in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. The memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal counterpart Prema Khandu to resolve the long pending border dispute along the boundaries of both northeastern states.

Home Minister Shah termed the border agreement as a "historic" event and said it ended decades-long disputes. “The signing of an agreement for the settlement of an inter-state boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is a very big achievement. Today, we have crossed the milestone for the establishment of a developed, peaceful and conflict-free northeast,” he said.

Assam CM Sarma said that the MoU between the two states will prove to be a milestone. “The signing of an MoU between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh today to settle an inter-state boundary dispute will prove to be a milestone. This will bring peace and development to the Northeast region,” he said.

Sarma further said that after 51 years, one of India’s longest-running inter-state disputes comes to a decisive end. "Today's agreement with Arunachal Pradesh is in line with similar efforts made with Meghalaya in last 2 years. This will boost the spirit of bonhomie in North East & strengthen our federal structure as it brings a new paradigm to resolve differences between states," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Khandu termed the agreement as a "historic" movement. “The border dispute was settled today by signing the MoU between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. This is a historic movement for both states,” said Arunachal CM.

Assam-Arunachal border dispute

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1-km-long border. The two states have been in discussions to resolve the border dispute with Sarma and Khandu signing the Namsai Declaration on July 15 last year wherein they had pledged to find a solution soon. Officials said the two states decided to resolve the dispute in 123 villages.

Assam cabinet to resolve the decades-long border dispute

The Assam cabinet on April 19 approved the recommendations given by 12 Regional Committees formed by the state government to resolve the decades-long border dispute issue with Arunachal Pradesh. The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal said that the long pending border dispute issue between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is going to resolve. The State cabinet also approved an investment of ₹8201.29 crore for 8 mega projects in the state and the MoUs will be signed on May 9. Around 6,100 people will be benefited from direct employment under these projects. The State cabinet also approved providing a monthly pension of ₹15,000 each to 301 Loktantra Senani of the 1975 Emergency.

On the other hand, the State cabinet approved a joint venture company of Oil India Limited and Assam Gas Company (51 per cent share) for city gas service. Earlier in March 2022, Assam and Meghalaya governments had signed a historic agreement here in the national capital to resolve their 50-year-old pending border dispute. The agreement was signed between Assam and Meghalaya two months after a draft resolution was submitted by the Chief Ministers of the two states to Amit Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA.

