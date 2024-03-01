IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils vision for India's semiconductor ecosystem: Watch the masterclass

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics, & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses a press conference.

In a masterclass demonstration, India's IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined the government's ambitious plan to establish a self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem in the country, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make-in-India" initiative. In a concise four-minute video, Minister Vaishnaw elaborated on the strategy to cultivate a robust semiconductor infrastructure, complete with a skilled talent pool and extensive research network spanning over a hundred universities nationwide.

Four components, one vision

Addressing the media after the cabinet approved three new semiconductor units, Minister Vaishnaw elucidated the four key components crucial to the semiconductor ecosystem: Design, fabrication (FAB), assembly-testing-marking-packaging (ATMP), and electronics manufacturing (circuit). He emphasised the government's focus on nurturing talent and promoting research and development (R&D) to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector.

Empowering universities

Highlighting the government's efforts to augment the talent pool, Minister Vaishnaw revealed plans to provide Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools from leading companies like Cadence, Synopsys, and Siemens to 104 universities across the country. This initiative aimed to equip students, not only from prestigious institutions but also from tier-II and tier-III universities, with practical skills essential for semiconductor design and development, fostering the emergence of new startups and bolstering the talent pipeline.

A milestone in 'Make-in-India' journey

With the cabinet's approval of three semiconductor-making units, representing an investment of Rs. 1.26 lakh crore, Minister Vaishnaw emphasised India's stride towards reducing dependence on chip imports and bolstering domestic manufacturing capabilities. He highlighted the significant progress made in establishing semiconductor design and ATMP components and the ongoing efforts to develop fabrication facilities, including Applied Materials' investment in setting up a plant in India, marking a pivotal step towards realising the "Make-in-India" vision in the semiconductor sector.

