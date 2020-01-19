Outraged Owaisi lashes out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over demand of '2 children policy'

Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his demand for 'two children policy'. The AIMIM President on Saturday said that the real problem in India is not population but unemployment. Lashing out at the RSS chief, Owaisi said, "Shame on you! I am having more than two children and several BJP leaders have more than two children. RSS has always maintained that the Muslim population has to be controlled. This country's real problem is unemployment, not the population."

Owaisi was addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad ahead of the municipal elections in Telangana.

He questioned Bhagwat over the jobs being provided to the youth in India while also cornering Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Today the demographic dividend in India cannot be seen in any other country. You could not provide jobs to anyone in over five years of tenure. This is the reason why RSS is insisting to bring two children policy. 60 per cent of the population in India has people less than 40 years of age," Owaisi added.

"Today's report is that in 2018 per day 35 unemployed persons committed suicide and 36 employed people have committed suicides. What would you say on that?" he further questioned the RSS boss.

Mohan Bhagwat, on his four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, had called for a law restricting children to a maximum of two per parents, much to the anguish of Owaisi.