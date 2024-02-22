'Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in three-four days if AAP...': Delhi Minister Atishi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO AAP leader Atishi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP leader Atishi on Thursday claimed that if the party forms a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there is a possibility that the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could be arrested within the next three to four days.

During a press conference, Atishi also alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to issue a notice to Kejriwal either on Saturday or Sunday.

"Since the news of discussions on an alliance between AAP and Congress reaching final stages is circulating, AAP leaders have received messages since Wednesday evening that Kejriwal will be arrested if AAP enters into a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress," she claimed.

'CBI to arrest Kejriwal'

According to Atishi, the messengers conveyed that a notice would be issued to the Chief Minister by the CBI over the weekend, leading to his subsequent arrest.

She further mentioned that the messengers indicated that the only way to prevent Kejriwal's arrest was for AAP to withdraw from the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.

Atishi indicated that the AAP and Congress alliance in Delhi is close to being finalized, with leaders of both parties potentially making an official announcement in the coming days.

AAP-Congress alliance

According to the sources, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has agreed with the grand old party on seats in Delhi, Gujarat, Assam and Haryana.

After several rounds of talks between the two parties' leaders, an agreement over the number of seats to be contested by them has been agreed upon, sources added. AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the talks over the alliance were delayed and hinted at fresh developments in the next one or two days.

As per the deal, AAP will contest elections on four seats and Congress on three seats in Delhi. Whereas in Gujarat, Congress will give two seats to AAP, while in Haryana and Assam, an agreement has been made on 1 seat each.

I.N.D.I.A bloc partners Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress on Wednesday finalised the seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, to be held in April-May this year. The Samajwadi Party along with other alliance partners will contest on 63 seats while Congress has been alloted 17.

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress will contest 28 out of 29 seats, SP will try its strength on one seat.

(With PTI inputs)

