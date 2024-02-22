Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP to contest on 4 seats in Delhi, leaves 3 for Congress, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal with Mallikarjun Kharge

Following the Congress' seat-sharing deal with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party has also agreed with the grand old party on seats in Delhi, Gujarat, Assam and Haryana, sources said. After several rounds of talks between the two parties' leaders, an agreement over the number of seats to be contested by them has been agreed upon, sources added.

As per the deal, AAP will contest elections on four seats and Congress on three seats in Delhi. Whereas in Gujarat, Congress will give two seats to AAP, while in Haryana and Assam, an agreement has been made on 1 seat each.

I.N.D.I.A bloc partners Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress on Wednesday finalised the seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, to be held in April-May this year. The Samajwadi Party along with other alliance partners will contest on 63 seats while Congress has been alloted 17.

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress will contest 28 out of 29 seats, SP will try its strength on one seat.