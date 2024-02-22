Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP to contest on 4 seats in Delhi, leaves 3 for Congress, say sources

Lok Sabha elections are due to be held in April-May this year.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2024 11:54 IST
Arvind Kejriwal with Mallikarjun Kharge
Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal with Mallikarjun Kharge

Following the Congress' seat-sharing deal with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party has also agreed with the grand old party on seats in Delhi, Gujarat, Assam and Haryana, sources said. After several rounds of talks between the two parties' leaders, an agreement over the number of seats to be contested by them has been agreed upon, sources added.

As per the deal, AAP will contest elections on four seats and Congress on three seats in Delhi. Whereas in Gujarat, Congress will give two seats to AAP, while in Haryana and Assam, an agreement has been made on 1 seat each.

I.N.D.I.A bloc partners Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress on Wednesday finalised the seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, to be held in April-May this year. The Samajwadi Party along with other alliance partners will contest on 63 seats while Congress has been alloted 17.

In Madhya Pradesh,  Congress will contest 28 out of 29 seats, SP will try its strength on one seat.

Smriti Irani dares Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Amethi

Uttar Pradesh: Black flags shown during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Raebareli | WATCH

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress to contest 17 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's SP, others 63 in UP

'Ram Rajya where 90% people...': Rahul Gandhi calls for caste census followed by economic survey

