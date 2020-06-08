LG's order on hospitals has caused 'huge problem' for people of Delhi: Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI LG's order has created huge problem for locals, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order has created a huge problem and challenge for the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after Baijal overruled government's order which prioritised the residents of the national capital to receive treatment in public and private hospitals.

“LG Sahib’s order has created a huge problem and challenge for the people of Delhi. Providing treatment for people coming from all over the country during the coronavirus epidemic is a big challenge. May God bless us to serve the people of the whole country. We will try to provide treatment to all,” tweeted the Delhi CM in Hindi this evening.

LG साहिब के आदेश ने दिल्ली के लोगों के लिए बहुत बड़ी समस्या और चुनौती पैदा कर दी है



देशभर से आने वाले लोगों के लिए करोना महामारी के दौरान इलाज का इंतज़ाम करना बड़ी चुनौती है।शायद भगवान की मर्ज़ी है कि हम पूरे देश के लोगों की सेवा करें।हम सबके इलाज का इंतज़ाम करने की कोशिश करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 8, 2020

Kejriwal on June 7 announced that the hospitals run by his government and private players will treat only Delhi residents during the COVID-19 crisis. While addressing media via video conference, Kejriwal said the hospitals under the Centre will continue to operate as per the central government's directions.

Meanwhile, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia slammed Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and said that the BJP had "pressurised" Baijal to overrule the government's decision to give priority to residents of the city regarding treatment in public and private hospitals.

"BJP pressurised Lieutenant Governor and made him overrule our decision, now priority will not be given to people of Delhi in Delhi hospitals. Why is BJP doing politics over COVID-19 and trying to fail the policies of state governments?

"Delhi Government had taken the decision after thorough deliberations so that people of Delhi could get beds and treatment if cases increase in future. CM had planned how many beds were needed for how many cases and how they will be arranged," he said.

