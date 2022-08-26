'Want to bring confidence motion so...': Kejriwal, BJP go head-to-head in Delhi Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal had earlier claimed that 40 AAP MLAs were targeted by BJP with Rs 20-crore offer each.

Kejriwal in Assembly: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he wants to bring confidence motion in the assembly so that the people of Delhi understand the none of his MLAs have jumped the ship. The Delhi Assembly special session on Friday witnessed stormy scenes with ruling AAP shouting "khokha-khokha", accusing the BJP of trying to buy its MLAs, and the opposition hitting back with "dhokha-dhokha", referring to the alleged liquor scam.

"It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright. I'd like to bring a Confidence Motion in House to show people that not even one went away, that BJP's Operation Lotus became "Operation keechad," said Delhi CM.

While addressing the assembly, Kejriwal added: "All anti-national forces have come together against Delhi's AAP government, ours is the most popular one, these forces want to break us but all our MLAs are together. They'll fabricate false cases against us till Gujarat polls."

During the session, Kejriwal added that if the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to work against corruption, then it should investigate against the paper leaks in Gujarat and how hundreds were killed by poisonous liquor.

Amid the slogan shouting, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla marshalled out all the eight BJP MLAs for the entire day of one-day session over an alleged video recording charge levelled by an AAP MLA on chief whip of the opposition Ajay Mahawar.

Earlier, Birla tried to restore order in the House, warning MLAs of both sides to stop sloganeering and take their seats. She also sent out AAP MLA Rituraj from the House as he kept on speaking despite her warnings.

The session was called by the ruling AAP to discuss how the BJP was allegedly trying to "poach" its MLAs and highlight the achievements of the Kejriwal government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that BJP had parked away Rs 800 crore to topple his government by offering Rs 20 crore each to 40 MLAs.

After being marshalled out of the House, the BJP MLAs staged a protest under the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises. They also went to meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to lodge a complaint.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was asked by the deputy speaker in the House to reply if Mahawar did the video recording or not. On her repeated questioning, Bidhuri claimed that ruling party MLAs also resorted to video recording during Assembly sessions. With no reply to her question, Birla ordered them to be marshalled out.

"We wanted a discussion on the excise policy scam but our requests were turned down. That is why we are protesting at the Gandhi statue demanding the immediate removal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from the Kejriwal cabinet."

Also Read: Kejriwal claims 40 MLAs targeted by BJP with Rs 20 crore offer each

Latest India News