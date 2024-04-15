Monday, April 15, 2024
     
Kejriwal being treated like hardcore criminal, alleges Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi CM in Tihar

Vaidehi Jahagirdar Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2024 13:21 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar today
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar today

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail today.  Mann said he met Kejriwal through a glass separation, and they had a half-hour-long meeting. 

Speaking to reporters, the Punjab CM alleged that his Delhi counterpart is subject to deplorable treatment in jail. He said, "It was very painful to see that he (Arvind Kejriwal) is not even getting the amenities that a hardcore criminal gets. What is his crime? That he constructed hospitals and schools and provided free electricity to the public? They are treating him as if he is a very big criminal."

