Itanagar bandh today: ANSU calls 12-hour shutdown in Arunachal Pradesh's capital

Itanagar bandh today: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has called a 12-hour long 'capital bandh' in Itanagar today (November 23) in order to put forward their two demands. The bandh has been called from 5 am to 5 pm.

The two demands are ”Immediate Transfer of Present Commissioner (Education), Niharika Rai from the State and Immediate dropping of criminal case against the Team ANSU”.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Bamang Felix has urged the ANSU to withdraw the bandh call. He said that the government has already accepted the 14-point demands of the ANSU and hence the bandh call is not justified.

"The education department had presented an action report, where almost all matters were resolved, within 40 days of facing the demands from the students' union," Felix, also the official spokesperson of the state government, said.

He also made an appeal to the business establishments to open their shops on Tuesday and assured that the police officials have been deployed to ensure safety and security of the people. He added that all government offices will function normally and that the state transport busses will be placed for lifting and dropping of employees.

