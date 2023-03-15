Arunachal Governor emphasises on goodwill projects in border areas

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Governor bats for 'goodwill projects'.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik on Wednesday batted for creating "goodwill" among local population along border areas in the hilly state that shares border with China.

Emphasising on combined efforts by the Army and the state for border projects, the Governor said projects related to wellfare of locals should be in focus.

During a meeting with the general officer commanding (GoC) of 4 Corps, Lt Gen Dr Dinesh Singh Rana, at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said that efforts should be made to provide health and education-related assistance to people.

Lt Gen Rana, who called on the governor, discussed various issues related to security and development projects initiated by the Indian army in the western sector of the state, the release said.

The governor, who had also served as the GOC of 4 Corps in 2009, stressed on maintaining alertness at the border, and appreciated the Army's contribution towards the wellbeing of people living in and around the deployment areas. He also lauded the efforts made by 4 Corps for motivating local youth in the Agniveer recruitment process.

Lt Gen Rana, on the occasion, presented a book that he has written to the governor, the release added.

US supports India's stand on Arunachal Pradesh amid tension at border with China

Earlier, in a significant development, the United States once again recognised the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and India, reaffirming its stand on recognition of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of the Republic of India. United States Senators Bill Hagerty and Jeff Merkley introduced a bipartisan Senate resolution reaffirming the United States’ position on Arunachal Pradesh.

The resolution, which comes following the biggest clash between the Republic of India and China in the Eastern Sector along the Line of Actual Control in six years, reaffirms that the United States recognises the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The resolution also pushes back against People's Republic of China (PRC) claims that Arunachal Pradesh is PRC territory, which is a part of the PRC’s increasingly aggressive and expansionist policies.

“This bipartisan resolution expresses the Senate’s support for unequivocally recognising the state of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, condemning China’s military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control, and further enhancing the US-India strategic partnership and the Quad in support of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” he said on Tuesday.

