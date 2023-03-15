'Brazen violation of...': US expresses 'strong objections' over Russian jet's collision with American drone

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV US expresses 'strong objections' over Russian jet's collision with American drone

Russia-US jets collision: After a Russian Su-27 fighter jet downed an American military drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday (March 14), the US State Department summoned Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov to convey its "strong objections." Addressing the media, State Department spokesperson Ned Price termed it a “brazen violation of international law" and said that US Ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy has conveyed a strong message to the Russian government, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, Pentagon stated that two Russian Su-27 aircraft conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept with a US Air Force intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea.

"Several times before the collision, the SU-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional," Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder stated.

About the incident

Giving out details about the incident, Air Force General James B Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, said in a statement, "Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9."

According to American forces, a Russian fighter plane forced down a US Air Force drone on Tuesday over the Black Sea after damaging the MQ-9 Reaper drone's propeller.

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft and a Reaper drone were travelling over international waters over the Black Sea on Tuesday when one of the Russian planes "deliberately" swooped in front of the unmanned drone and repeatedly dumped fuel on it, the US European Command said in a statement. The aircraft then hit the propeller of the drone, prompting US forces to bring the MQ-9 drone down in international waters.

Russia responds

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said the US drone was flying over the Black Sea near Crimea and intruded in an area that was declared off limits by Russia as part of its "special military operation" in Ukraine, causing the military to scramble fighters to intercept it.

“As a result of a sharp manoeuvre, the MQ-9 drone went into unguided flight with a loss of altitude and crashed into the water. The Russian fighters didn’t use their weapons, didn’t come into contact with the unmanned aerial vehicle, and they safely returned to their base," it added.

Further, the Russian ambassador to Washington, Antonov described the US drone flight as a “provocation” and argued that there was no reason for U.S. military aircraft and warships to be near Russia’s borders.

It should be noted here that Moscow has repeatedly voiced concern about US intelligence flights close to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 and illegally annexed. The Kremlin has charged that by providing weapons to Ukraine and sharing intelligence information with Kyiv, the U.S. and its allies have effectively become engaged in the conflict.

Tensions likely to intensify between both nations

Since Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, this incident is considered to be the first time that Russian and US military aircraft have come into direct physical contact. As a result of the incident, tensions between the two countries are expected to escalate. Meanwhile, the US has labelled Russia's actions as "reckless, environmentally unsound, and unprofessional."

(With inputs from agencies)

