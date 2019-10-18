Image Source : RSS After Article 370 axing, RSS demands UCC, pan-India NRC

National security remained the top focus during the three-day RSS conclave here, apart from focussing on further expansion of the saffron outfit, that has grown manifold since the 2014 poll victory of the BJP.

At the conclusion of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Manda, Sarkaryavaha (General Secretary) Bhaiyyaji Joshi set the ball rolling by calling for a nation-wide National Register for Citizenship (NRC).

"NRC should be implemented throughout the nation. It is the responsibility of any government to detect intruders and act accordingly after bringing in requisite legislation. Till date, this has only been tried in Assam. Now, its time to implement it throughout the nation," he said.

NRC has been a raging topic across India, with Home Minister Amit Shah himself expressing intent to bring in the exercise nationwide. During the poll campaign in both Haryana and Maharashtra, many senior BJP leaders including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar talked about the importance to replicate it throughout India.

In September, an NRC list was published in Assam under the observation of the top court and in keeping with the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985. Assam has historically seen large-scale agitations demanding to root out Bangladeshis entered and living in the state illegally. Now, a similar narrative has found resonance across India. With the ideological mentor of the ruling party also throwing its weight behind it, the NRC debate has become hotter.

Interestingly, that was not the only issue raised by Joshi. He also espoused for the Universal Civil Code, calling it an "old demand". It has been one of the three core poll promises for the BJP since long. After August 5, when the government abrogated Article 370, one of three core promises stands fulfilled. In this context, RSS's renewed demand for UCC assumes greater significance.

With Article 370 axed, and the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict in close sight, this strong backing for UCC seeks to seal the three core promises of the BJP since its Jan Sangh days.

