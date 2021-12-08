Wednesday, December 08, 2021
     
  4. IAF helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat, other top officials on board crashes in Tamil Nadu | LIVE Updates
IAF helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat, other top officials on board crashes in Tamil Nadu | LIVE Updates

An IAF helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Four persons were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility due to foggy conditions.

Chennai Updated on: December 08, 2021 14:41 IST

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed at Coonoor in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Besides Rawat, a total of 14 people including his staff and some family members were present in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington when it crashed. The mishap happened at Nanjappanchathiram area amid heavy mist and early visuals showed the helicopter in flames. "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

Live updates :IAF chopper with CDS Bipin Rawat onboard crashes in TN

  • Dec 08, 2021 2:41 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    IAF's statement on helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu

    According to a statement issued by the Indian Air Force, an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor. 

  • Dec 08, 2021 2:38 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Chopper crashed in a forest area: PTI report

    The chopper crashed in a forest area, reportedly due to poor visibility following heavy fog, official sources told PTI. TV visuals showed the chopper in flames, apparently under the impact of the crash. Rescue personnel, along with Army personnel, were seen involved in clearing the area.

  • Dec 08, 2021 2:37 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    TN helicopter rash: 4 bodies have been retrieved

    Official sources in Coimbatore said four bodies have been retrieved and three persons rescued from under the debris of the helicopter which crashed in Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area near Coonoor in the hilly Nilgiris district, according to a PTI report.

  • Dec 08, 2021 2:36 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    CDS was on his way to Defence Staff College in Wellington

    The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington. The helicopter was on its way from Sulur in Coimbatore to DSC in Wellington where Rawat, along with Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, was slated to participate in an event later.

  • Dec 08, 2021 2:35 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Court of Inquiry ordered by IAF

    The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17VH choppper that took from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Dec 08, 2021 2:34 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Gen Rawat undergoing treatment at hospital

    Gen Rawat is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Senior defence officials have reached to the incident site. Official sources in Delhi told PTI that all the injured people on board the helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident.

  • Dec 08, 2021 2:32 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    TN helicopter crash: Four killed, several injured

    Four persons were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility due to foggy conditions. The injured persons including General Rawat have been rushed to a nearby hospital. 

  • Dec 08, 2021 2:31 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    IAF chopper with CDS Bipin Rawat onboard crashes in TN

    An Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board met with an accident on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. 

