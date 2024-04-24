Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM waived off Rs 16 lakh crore loans of his billionaire friends, claims Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As political temperature is rising with the upcoming second phase of voting, the exchange of comments and accusations between the political parties and their leaders have become more fierce, with latest accusations coming from the Congress leader and Wayanad constituency candidate Rahul Gandhi. On Wednesday, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of waiving off loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of his billionaire friends. He also said that the country will never forgive him for this "crime".

In an X post, he said this money could have been used to cure the pain of Indians but was spent on creating hype for the ilk of those like 'Adanis'.

"Narendra Modi has waived off the loans of his billionaire friends amounting to Rs 1,60,00,00,00,00,000 i.e. 16 lakh crore rupees. With this much money: 16 crore youth could have got jobs of Rs 1 lakh per year, by giving Rs 1 lakh per year to 16 crore women, the lives of their families could have been changed. Countless suicides could have been prevented by waiving off the loans of 10 crore farmer families," he posted on X.

Country will never forgive Narendra Modi: Rahul

The former Congress chief went on and said, "The entire country could have been provided gas cylinders for just Rs 400 for 20 years. The entire expenses of the Indian Army could have been borne for 3 years. Education up to graduation could have been made free for every youth from Dalit, tribal and backward society." Charging that the "money which could have been used to cure the pain of 'Indians' was spent on creating hype for those like the 'Adanis'," he said the country will never forgive Narendra Modi for this crime. "Now the situation will change - Congress will run the government for the progress of every Indian," Gandhi said.

