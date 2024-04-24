Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Amravati, Solapur today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gives a speech.

After a brief hiatus due to health concerns, Rahul Gandhi, former Congress party president, is poised to recommence his campaign activities on Wednesday. Gandhi, who had refrained from participating in Lok Sabha poll campaigning since Sunday due to illness, will resume his electioneering with public meetings scheduled in Maharashtra’s Amravati and Solapur.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed Gandhi’s return to the campaign trail, announcing that the leader will address a public meeting in Amravati at 12:30 pm, followed by another gathering in Solapur at 3:30 pm.

On Sunday, Gandhi’s absence from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally in Ranchi was attributed to a sudden illness, preventing him from travelling outside New Delhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took Gandhi’s place at the Ranchi rally after addressing a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna.