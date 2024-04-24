Wednesday, April 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Amravati, Solapur today

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Amravati, Solapur today

After a short health break, Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, is set to resume campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. He will hold public meetings in Maharashtra's Amravati and Solapur on Wednesday.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Amravati Updated on: April 24, 2024 7:26 IST
Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gives a speech.

After a brief hiatus due to health concerns, Rahul Gandhi, former Congress party president, is poised to recommence his campaign activities on Wednesday. Gandhi, who had refrained from participating in Lok Sabha poll campaigning since Sunday due to illness, will resume his electioneering with public meetings scheduled in Maharashtra’s Amravati and Solapur.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed Gandhi’s return to the campaign trail, announcing that the leader will address a public meeting in Amravati at 12:30 pm, followed by another gathering in Solapur at 3:30 pm.

On Sunday, Gandhi’s absence from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally in Ranchi was attributed to a sudden illness, preventing him from travelling outside New Delhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took Gandhi’s place at the Ranchi rally after addressing a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement