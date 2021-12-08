When Bipin Rawat survived a helicopter crash in 2015

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat has suffered serious injuries in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. CDS Rawat, his wife and other defence personnel were onboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed in Nilgiri Hills minutes before its scheduled landing.

General Rawat had survived a helicopter crash some six years ago too. Rawat was in a Cheetah helicopter that crashed in Dimapur, Nagaland on February 3, 2015. He was a lieutenant general at that time.

Latest reports said, CDS Rawat was rushed to a local hospital where his condition is said to be critical. The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.

The Indian Air Force said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the tragic accident.

