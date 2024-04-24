India will emerge as one of biggest chip hubs in next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnav

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ashwini Vaishnav

Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has recently said the country will become one of the biggest semiconductor hubs in the world in the next five years. The minister commented while speaking to IANS. He also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for the further growth of the industry that will create thousands of jobs.

“There is a clear policy on bringing state-of-the-art technologies to India -- be it Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles or semiconductors. Such policies have been made so that the youth of the country can get more employment options and domestic startups can be benefitted,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The Union Minister announced that four chip units were commissioned, and there is complete preparation to release the first chip from Micron's Sanand plant in December. Moreover, the plant that is being set up in Assam will use the chips made there in the world's biggest EVs, Ashwini Vaishnaw informed.

The IT Minister further stated that India has a significant potential due to its strength in semiconductor design and Prime Minister Modi has pledged to bring semiconductor manufacturing to India. Within the next five years, India aims to become one of the world's largest semiconductor hubs.

“The biggest semiconductor hub will be built in the country. We will work for that effort with the same determination,” he said.

In March, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

The chip fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat is being set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) with a total investment of more than Rs 91,000 crore.

The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon, Assam is being set up by TEPL for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP), with a total investment of about Rs 27,000 crore.

The OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat is being set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) with a total investment of about Rs 7,500 crore.

The first 'Make in India' chip is all set to arrive in December, from the Rs 22,500 crore Micron semiconductor plant in Gujarat that started work late last year.

Inputs from IANS