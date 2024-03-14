Thursday, March 14, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. CG Semi, under Murugappa Group, to commence production in 2.5-3 years

CG Semi, under Murugappa Group, to commence production in 2.5-3 years

As per the agreement, CG Power, Renesas and Stars are to subscribe in one or more tranches, subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent up to USD 205 million, USD 15 million, and USD 2 million, respectively, towards equity capital of CG Semi.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2024 9:27 IST
CG Semi, Murugappa Group, semiconductor
Image Source : FILE CG Semi, under Murugappa Group, to commence production in 2.5-3 years

Murugappa Group's semiconductor company CG Semi Pvt Ltd, an Industrial conglomerate will reportedly start manufacturing in its factory based in Gujarat within 2.5 to 3 years. The news became official when a top player of its parent company released a statement.

In a statement, S. Vellayan, Chairman of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, the parent of CG Semi, said, "We are very keen to establish India’s semiconductor ecosystem and plan to build a world-class OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing) facility at Sanand. We intend to commence production in the next 2.5 to 3 years.”

He further added, "For India to become a truly global player in the semiconductor space, it is critical that we build a semiconductor cluster in a concentrated location similar to global leaders such as Taiwan. With a few facilities already announced in Gujarat, there are early signs of the state emerging as this cluster.”

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the CG Semi’s factory at Sanand, virtually on Wednesday (March 13). This facility will be set up in a land area of 28 acres with an investment of Rs 7,600 crore, which will spread over 5 years.

This facility will manufacture a wide array of products catering to industries such as automotive, consumer, industrial, 5G, and others with a capacity to ramp up production to 1.5 crore units per day.

CG Semi is a three-way joint venture between CG Power (92.34 per cent stake), Renesas Electronics Corporation (6.76 per cent), and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) Public Co. Ltd (0.90 per cent).

Related Stories
Mark Zuckerberg calls Apple Vision Pro ‘Worse in most ways’: Know-why?

Mark Zuckerberg calls Apple Vision Pro ‘Worse in most ways’: Know-why?

Google Chrome users need to update browser IMMEDIATELY or lose data: Know-more

Google Chrome users need to update browser IMMEDIATELY or lose data: Know-more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: March 12, 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: March 12, 2024

Nothing Phone 2a goes on first sale via Flipkart: Discounts and offers

Nothing Phone 2a goes on first sale via Flipkart: Discounts and offers

Google introduces enhanced tools for supporting elections in India

Google introduces enhanced tools for supporting elections in India

iQOO Z9 5G launched in India, set to go on sale from March 14: Details

iQOO Z9 5G launched in India, set to go on sale from March 14: Details

Majority of Indians optimistic about AI's potential to simplify work and improve outcomes

Majority of Indians optimistic about AI's potential to simplify work and improve outcomes

'Mumma, save me'- Voice cloning AI scam targeting parents: All you need to know

'Mumma, save me'- Voice cloning AI scam targeting parents: All you need to know

PM Modi lays foundation stone of semiconductor projects, addresses youth: Details

PM Modi lays foundation stone of semiconductor projects, addresses youth: Details

Zepto becomes first quick-commerce to levy Rs 2 as a platform fee: Details here

Zepto becomes first quick-commerce to levy Rs 2 as a platform fee: Details here

Devin: An AI-powered software engineer | Know everything

Devin: An AI-powered software engineer | Know everything

As per the agreement, CG Power, Renesas and Stars are to subscribe in one or more tranches, subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent up to USD 205 million, USD 15 million, and USD 2 million, respectively, towards equity capital of CG Semi, it was announced earlier.

ALSO READ: AI will be smarter than human by 2025: Elon Musk

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement