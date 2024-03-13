Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
AI will be smarter than human by 2025: Elon Musk

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2024 11:56 IST
Image Source : FILE AI will be smarter than human by 2025, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the head of X (formerly known as Tesla) who is currently locked in a battle with ChatGPT maker OpenAI has recently stated that artificial intelligence (AI) will probably become smarter than any single human by next year (2025). Musk has sued Sam-Altman-run company, alleging it had been breaching the "founding agreement” via its partnership with tech giant Microsoft.

OpenAI has hit back, saying they are not in any founding agreement with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

In a fresh post on X, the billionaire said that AI is going to be smarter than humans by next year.

“By 2029, AI will probably be smarter than all humans combined,” Musk added.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has hired top lawyers from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to represent the company against its legal battle with Musk.

In a court filing, the company has said that “Musk supported a for-profit structure for OpenAI, to be controlled by Musk himself, and dropped the project when his wishes were not followed.”

“Seeing the remarkable technological advances OpenAI has achieved, Musk now wants that success for himself,” the lawsuit further read.

“The Founding Agreement is instead a fiction Musk has conjured to lay unearned claim to the fruits of an enterprise he initially supported, then abandoned, then watched succeed without him.”

ALSO READ: 'Mumma, save me'- Voice cloning AI scam targeting parents: All you need to know

Inputs from IANS

