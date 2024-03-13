Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. 'Mumma, save me'- Voice cloning AI scam targeting parents: All you need to know

'Mumma, save me'- Voice cloning AI scam targeting parents: All you need to know

With the use of Artificial Intelligence, people are fooled and their emotions are being used. Similar to this trend, a new AI voice cloning scam has surfaced, where cybercriminals are using the voice of someone’s family member- daughter, father, son, or any relative.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2024 10:02 IST
voice ai, ai voice scam, hackers, online scam, voice cloning
Image Source : FILE 'Mumma, save me'- Voice cloning AI scam targeting parents: All you need to know

Cybercriminals are continuously evolving their methods to trap smartphone users across the world. Earlier, it was video call scams, OTP scams and more, which made common people lose money and private details. Similarly, a new scam recently surfaced which may play with your emotions and make you pay a huge money. 

Although the Indian government has been working on cybercrime and is taking strict actions against it, cybercriminals are still digging out new ways to trap people by using the new AI technology.

Daughter’s distressed voice clone scam

With the use of Artificial Intelligence, people are being fooled and their emotions are being used to rob them. Similar to this trend, a new AI voice cloning scam has surfaced, where cybercriminals are using the voice of someone’s family member- daughter, father, son, or any relative. 

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user recently stated about such an incident on the platform. An X user named Kaveri posted about one such incident of AI voice cloning. She wrote in her post that she got a call from an unknown number who was claiming to be a police officer. He said that her daughter was in big trouble.

This scammer who posed to be a fake police officer called Kaveri and said that her daughter had been arrested along with three other friends and the police had made a video of an MLA's son. The call threatened the X user, and the cybercriminals also played a voice which sounded just like her daughter, which said in a distressed tone- 'Mumma mujhe bacha lo’- (mother, save me). 

Though the voice sounded similar to that of Kaveri’s daughter, the way she was speaking was unusual, hence the mother became suspicious that she was being scammed.

Via social media posts, Kaveri asked people to avoid such scams. Her post itself got around 7 lakh views on the X platfrom. 

Related Stories
From text to image in seconds: How to create images with Gemini AI | A step-by-step guide

From text to image in seconds: How to create images with Gemini AI | A step-by-step guide

India's first AI-enabled education tablet launched: Details

India's first AI-enabled education tablet launched: Details

Cautionary alert from Google:

Cautionary alert from Google: "Don't share confidential data with Gemini AI"

OpenAI testing memory capability for ChatGPT: Users can enable, manage, and forget memories

OpenAI testing memory capability for ChatGPT: Users can enable, manage, and forget memories

Google expands Gemini models for advanced AI tasks on Vertex platform - What it means

Google expands Gemini models for advanced AI tasks on Vertex platform - What it means

OpenAI introduces 'Sora': Create videos from text in seconds! Watch here

OpenAI introduces 'Sora': Create videos from text in seconds! Watch here

Samsung CEO showcases 'Galaxy AI' features to PM Modi at UP summit

Samsung CEO showcases 'Galaxy AI' features to PM Modi at UP summit

upGrad using AI to translate Certs & Bootcamps into local languages: Know-why?

upGrad using AI to translate Certs & Bootcamps into local languages: Know-why?

Setback for Google's Gemini AI: Image generation tool temporarily halted | What went wrong?

Setback for Google's Gemini AI: Image generation tool temporarily halted | What went wrong?

"We've worked quickly to address this issue," Google responds to controversy over AI's remarks on PM

Tamil Nadu: Jayalalithaa's AI-generated voice released by AIADMK on her 76th birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu: Jayalalithaa's AI-generated voice released by AIADMK on her 76th birth anniversary

AI sector witness 20% rise in hiring during February: Know-more

AI sector witness 20% rise in hiring during February: Know-more

Grok AI chatbot by Elon Musk set to go open source by this week

Grok AI chatbot by Elon Musk set to go open source by this week

How to report such scams?

If you are someone who also witnessed such an AI voice clone scam, then you need to report any upcoming call from an unknown number to your telecom service provider.

You can report the concern at the Sanchar Sathi Chakshu portal, to save yourself, as well as others from the scams.

Other online scams 

Not only this, but users are reporting another new type of scam on social media, where the scammers act like someone from the Telecom Department and threaten the phone user to switch off their numbers. Once done, they are asked to transfer the call to the IVR of the Department of Telecommunications by pressing '9' to keep the number active. After doing this, the hackers pretend to be the customer service executives of the Department of Telecommunications and they take the personal information of the user. 

Such kinds of calls could also be reported on the Chakshu portal.

ALSO READ: Lava Blaze Curve 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement