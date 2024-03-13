Follow us on Image Source : FILE 'Mumma, save me'- Voice cloning AI scam targeting parents: All you need to know

Cybercriminals are continuously evolving their methods to trap smartphone users across the world. Earlier, it was video call scams, OTP scams and more, which made common people lose money and private details. Similarly, a new scam recently surfaced which may play with your emotions and make you pay a huge money.

Although the Indian government has been working on cybercrime and is taking strict actions against it, cybercriminals are still digging out new ways to trap people by using the new AI technology.

Daughter’s distressed voice clone scam

With the use of Artificial Intelligence, people are being fooled and their emotions are being used to rob them. Similar to this trend, a new AI voice cloning scam has surfaced, where cybercriminals are using the voice of someone’s family member- daughter, father, son, or any relative.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user recently stated about such an incident on the platform. An X user named Kaveri posted about one such incident of AI voice cloning. She wrote in her post that she got a call from an unknown number who was claiming to be a police officer. He said that her daughter was in big trouble.

This scammer who posed to be a fake police officer called Kaveri and said that her daughter had been arrested along with three other friends and the police had made a video of an MLA's son. The call threatened the X user, and the cybercriminals also played a voice which sounded just like her daughter, which said in a distressed tone- 'Mumma mujhe bacha lo’- (mother, save me).

Though the voice sounded similar to that of Kaveri’s daughter, the way she was speaking was unusual, hence the mother became suspicious that she was being scammed.

Via social media posts, Kaveri asked people to avoid such scams. Her post itself got around 7 lakh views on the X platfrom.

How to report such scams?

If you are someone who also witnessed such an AI voice clone scam, then you need to report any upcoming call from an unknown number to your telecom service provider.

You can report the concern at the Sanchar Sathi Chakshu portal, to save yourself, as well as others from the scams.

Other online scams

Not only this, but users are reporting another new type of scam on social media, where the scammers act like someone from the Telecom Department and threaten the phone user to switch off their numbers. Once done, they are asked to transfer the call to the IVR of the Department of Telecommunications by pressing '9' to keep the number active. After doing this, the hackers pretend to be the customer service executives of the Department of Telecommunications and they take the personal information of the user.

Such kinds of calls could also be reported on the Chakshu portal.

