Lava Blaze Curve 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Lava recently launched its new Blaze series smartphone in India. The newly launched Lava Blaze Curve 5G comes with 64MP camera, a 6.67-inch 120Hz 3D Curved AMOLED display, Dimensity 7050 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, and more. Now, within a week of its launch, the smartphone is available for purchase in the country. Here are all the details you need to know.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G India price and availability

Lava Blaze Curve 5G is available in two colours: Iron Glass and Viridian Glass. It is offered with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage combinations. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999 and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 18,999. The smartphone is available for sale via the Lava e-store, Amazon India, and offline Lava retailers.

The company will provide at-home repair service during the one-year warranty period.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G specifications

Lava Blaze Curve 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs Android 13 operating system.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display, with up to 120 Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, it gets a 64-megapixel main camera with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support at the back. The smartphone also gets a 32-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and also supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Meanwhile, Lava is reportedly planning to launch its first smartwatch in the country. This smartwatch is expected to come with some artificial intelligence features. The price of Lava's first smartwatch is expected to be less than Rs 4,000 and it will be available via online platforms and leading offline retail stores. However, there are not many details available about this smartwatch yet.

