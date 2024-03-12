OnePlus Nord CE4 5G India launch on April 1: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord CE4 5G

OnePlus is all set to launch a new Nord series smartphone in India. The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE4 5G will launch in India on April 1 at 6.30PM IST and will succeed the OnepLus Nord CE3 5G in India. The company has teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone via its official social media channels and Amazon. The coming smartphone will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, dual-rear camera setup, and much more. Here are all the details you need to know.

OnePlus has teased the design and key specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE4 5G via a dedicated microsite on its official website and Amazon India. Interested buyers can get the latest update about the upcoming launch event by clicking on the “Notify Me” button on the company's website.

As per the available information, the OnePlus Nord CE4 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The smartphone will feature dual-rear camera units along with an LED flash at the back. The smartphone will be available in two colour options: Black and Green. It will also feature a microphone and an IR blaster on the top edge.

In addition to this, as per leaks, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is likely to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. On the camera front, it could also get a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is currently priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset. It has a triple camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8MP UWA lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging.

