OnePlus Nord 4 to launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

OnePlus is likely to launch a new mid-budget smartphone in India. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 may arrive in India soon. The upcoming smartphone will succeed OnePlus Nord 3, which was unveiled in India in July 2023. The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V. The details about the Ace 3V, including processor and display specifications, have already leaked online. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4.

According to a tipster who goes by the name Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) claimed via an X (formerly Twitter) post that OnePlus Nord 4 is "next in line" of expected launches and it is codenamed "Audi."

Meanwhile, according to a report by GizmoChina, the name "OnePlus Nord 4" may not be used by the company. The report states that the number 4 is considered unlucky in some countries, hence the company may opt to name their next release as the OnePlus Nord 5 instead.

OnePlus Ace 3V specifications (expected)

The upcoming OnePlus Ace 3V smartphone is expected to be powered by an unreleased Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, which reportedly shares a similar architecture to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It is also rumoured to feature a 120Hz flat 1.5K OLED display and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The phone is likely to have up to 16GB of RAM and an optical fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be priced under CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs. 23,400) in China.

The OnePlus Nord 3 was launched in India with two storage options - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 37,999 respectively. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

