Lava to launch its first AI-enabled smartwatch under Rs 4,000: Report

Follow us on Image Source : LAVA TWITTER Lava

Lava is gearing up to launch its first smartwatch in India. The first smartwatch from the smartphone maker will be specially made for people in India, as per the report. The smartwatch is also expected to come with some artificial intelligence features.

Lava’s first smartwatch is expected to be priced at less than Rs 4,000 and will be available via online platforms and leading offline retail stores. However, there are not many details available about the smartwatch.

With this launch, Lava will be competing with other smartwatch brands such as Fire-Boltt, Noise, and Boat. The launch will also be a big change for the company as until now Lava sold basic phones and smartphones. But now, the company will be stepping into wearable technology, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Meanwhile, Lava recently launched its Yuva 3 smartphone in India. The latest smartphone from the company offers advanced design and improved performance under the Rs 7,000 price segment.

The smartphone is available in two storage variants: 64GB and 128GB via Amazon India, Lava e-store, and other retail stores with a starting price of Rs 6,799. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display and is powered by a UNISOC T606 Octa-core processor. The chipset is coupled to 4GB RAM and offers 4GB virtual RAM. It runs Android 13 and offers 2 years of security updates along with Android 14 upgrade.

The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It gets a 13MP triple AI rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera. It comes with a Type-C USB cable and has a face unlock feature among others.

The company said, "For an unparalleled viewing experience, it has a 6.5-inch HD+ Punch Hole Display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate.”

The device will be available in three colour options: Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender, and Galaxy White.

ALSO READ: Yuva 3 smartphone by Lava launched at Rs 6,799 with 128GB storage: Check availability and key features