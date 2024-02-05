Lava launches Yuva 3 smartphone under Rs 7,000: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : LAVA Lava Yuva 3

Lava International, a homegrown smartphone manufacturer has unleashed the new Yuva 3 smartphone in the market which has been priced at Rs 6,799. According to the official website of the company, the new handset offers an advanced design, and improved performance and stands under the Rs 7K price range.

Yuva 3: Price and variants

The new Yuva 3 will be available at Rs 6,799 onwards. Customers will be able to buy the new Yuva 3 starting from 7th February onwards. The handset will be available in two storage variants- 64 GB and 128 GB.

The smartphone will be available on Amazon India, Lava e-store and another retail network, starting from February 10 onwards.

The device will be available in three colour option:

Eclipse Black

Cosmic Lavender

Galaxy White

Specifications

The new handset will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display, and it is powered by a UNISOC T606 Octa-core processor.

It will come with a side fingerprint sensor, 4GB RAM, 4GB (Virtual) RAM and two storage variants- 64GB and 128GB with UFS 2.2 ROM.

On the battery front, the device comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. On the camera front, the device will feature a 13-megapixel triple AI rear camera setup and a 5MP front shooter.

The device comes with a Type-C USB cable and will run on Android 13 and face unlock feature along with others.

The company stated that it will offer 2 years of assured security updates along with a guaranteed Android 14 upgrade.

The company said, "For an unparalleled viewing experience, it has a 6.5-inch HD+ Punch Hole Display that supports a 90Hz of refresh rate.”

