Army chief Naravane reviews operational preparedness along Punjab border

Image Source : INDIAN ARMY Army chief Naravane reviews operational preparedness along western border

Army chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday reviewed the operational preparedness along the western border. The chief of Army Staff visited the formation of Vajra corps at Amritsar and Ferozepur.

The army chief interacted with troops and lauded them for their high morale and motivation and also awarded Commendation Cards to deserving individuals for their bravery & devotion to duty. The Army Chief commended the efforts of the formations in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and also exhorted all ranks to maintain focus on operational preparedness at all times.

He was accompanied by Lieutenant General RP Singh, Army Commander, Western Command. General Naravane was briefed by Lieutenant General Sanjeev Sharma, Corps Commander Vajra Corps, and GOCs of Panther & Golden Arrow Divisions during the visit.

Earlier on Monday, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane visited forward areas along the International Border (IB) and reviewed the security situation and operational readiness of the troops deployed on ground in the Jammu-Pathankot region. He visited areas falling under the operational command of the Rising Star Corps, including Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Pathankot, to review the security situation.

Gen Naravane was briefed by Lt Gen Dwivedi on the operational preparedness, upgradation of security infrastructure and the internal security matters. The Army chief, accompanied by GOC Tiger Division, reviewed operational preparedness in the forward areas. He interacted with the field formation commanders and troops on ground during the visit.

Gen Naravane also visited the forward areas of Gurj Division and was briefed by Maj Gen Y P Khanduri, GOC Gurj Division, he added. He reinstated the fact of 'zero tolerance' against ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by terrorists.

