Army Chief briefs NSA on ongoing de-escalation at the LAC in Ladakh: Key takeaways

Image Source : AP Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Galwan Valley.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has briefed China Study Group headed by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval about marathon corps commander level meeting and latest Chinese stand on Finger Area and Depsang Plains.

The development has come as India and China are engaged in discussions through established military and diplomatic channels to address the prevailing situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Commanders from PLA and Indian Army held a meeting at Chushul, on the Indian side, for the fourth round of talks, on July 14, 2020.

The engagement was consistent with the consensus reached between the Special Representatives of India and China earlier, on July 5, to discuss complete disengagement.

The Senior Commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement.

The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement. The process is intricate and requires constant verification. The two are sides are taking it forward through regular meetings at the diplomatic and military-level.

Army Chief briefs NSA on India-China de-escalation talks | Key takeways

Temporary freeze on patrolling in friction areas to continue.

Both sides not in a hurry, as focus is on ensuring disengagement.

Full disengagement from the Galwan and Gogra. Hot Springs and Pangong Lake partial.

Disengagement likely in Pangong and Hot Springs soon. Modalities have been discussed.

A review of all friction areas was done in the corps commander level meet.

Focus as of now on friction areas, later de-escalation in-depth areas.

Large build-up continues in-depth areas.

