Several Apple iPhones stolen from Wistron plant in Karnataka, estimated loss over ₹437 crore

Several iPhones were stolen from Wistron Corporation, a contract manufacturer for Apple Inc, as a section of its employees went on a rampage at the manufacturing plant in Karnataka citing salary issues. According to the police, a number of employees allegedly carried out arson, loot and violence at Wistron's Narasapura manufacturing plant in Kolar district over some-wage related issues.

The act ended up in damages in the building, costly equipment including phones, machines and computers, leading to a total loss of over Rs 437 crore. Vehicles were also set on fire.

In a complaint filed at the Vemagal police station, the company's executive TD Prashanth said that iPhones, production machinery, and related equipment worth Rs 412.5 crore was lost. Infrastructure worth Rs 10 crore, Rs 60 lakh worth cars and golf carts, Rs 1.5 crore worth smartphones and other gadgets were among those which suffered the damage, were stolen or lost, the company said.

As many as 5,000 contract labourers and about 2,000 unknown culprits carried out the vandalism in the factory facility, the complaint mentioned.

"No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. They must have complained about their problems to the Labour Department. There was no need for such violent behaviour. We will take strict action. Forces from Kolar and Bengaluru were called in here. The people who provoked and engaged in the rampage will be brought to book," Seemanth Kumar, IGP Central Range Karnataka, said.

"We have arrested many suspects. An investigation is underway. We cannot reveal much information now. We are working on the basis of the CCTV footage collected during the incident. There are 10,000 employees in total. In a single shift, usually, 3000 employees work," he added.

Meanwhile, Wistron said it was "deeply shocked" by events at their Narasapura facility. "We follow the law and are supporting the authorities with their investigation. The safety and well being of our team members is always our top priority," Wistron Smart Devices, innovation business group, Managing Director Sudipto Gupta said in a statement.

Apart from Apple iPhone, Wistron also manufactures IT products for Lenovo and Microsoft. The Taiwan-headquartered company is also one of the 16 entities that have received approval for an incentive under the central government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) plan.

