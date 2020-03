Image Source : TWITTER Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson

Anurag Srivastava, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) will replace Raveesh Kumar as the spokesperson of Ministery of External Affairs (MEA).

Srivastava is currently the Indian ambassador to Ethiopia and African Union. Anurag Srivastava is from Indian Foreign Service (IFS) batch 1999.

Meanwhile, Kumar is expected to be India’s new ambassador to Croatia.

More details awaited.

