Saturday, September 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Another bottle bomb hurled at BJP leader's house in Coimbatore, car damaged

Another bottle bomb hurled at BJP leader's house in Coimbatore, car damaged

The searches were conducted in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following "continued inputs and evidence" that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Coimbatore Published on: September 24, 2022 13:33 IST
PFI raids, pfi live updates, pfi updates india, bjp leader pfi updates
Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Another bottle bomb was hurdled at BJP worker Sarath's residence in Kuniyamuthur city in Tamil Nadu on Friday night in which a car parked in the premises was damaged.

Another bottle bomb was hurdled at BJP worker Sarath's residence in Kuniyamuthur city in Tamil Nadu on Friday night in which a car parked in the premises was damaged. Earlier on Thursday, a bottle filled with inflammable substance was hurled at the BJP office. Following this, BJP workers protested in the area demanding action against the culprits. According to BJP, this is a kind of "terror attack". "Petrol bomb thrown at our office, this is how terror attacks come, today raids (against PFI) took place at several places, it is the anniversary of Hindu Munnani leader and BJP National president too is in the state," Nandkumar, BJP worker said on Thursday.

Speaking about it GK Nagaraj said, "The bomb hurdled at the BJP office was not a petrol bomb, it was a kerosene-filled bottle bomb."

Police reached the spot to take control of the situation and conducted a preliminary investigation. The incident came hours after National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and the state police forces jointly carried out coordinated searches at the houses and offices of the top Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and members across India on Thursday, including Tamil Nadu.

Petrol Bomb was also hurled on RSS functionary Seetharaman's residence at Chitlapakkam in Tambaram near Chennai. 

Searches were conducted at 93 locations in 15 states of India on Thursday. The states where the raids were conducted included Andhra Pradesh (4), Telangana (1), Delhi (19), Kerala (11), Karnataka (8), Tamil Nadu (3), Uttar Pradesh (1), Rajasthan (2), Hyderabad (5), Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

A total of 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres were arrested yesterday in a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and state police forces across 15 states in the country's multiple locations, according to the sources.
The searches were conducted in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following "continued inputs and evidence" that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations.

Related Stories
Kerala: PFI leader arrested in provocative slogan case by minor boy

Kerala: PFI leader arrested in provocative slogan case by minor boy

Assam police register 16 cases against PFI

Assam police register 16 cases against PFI

Rajasthan govt took soft approach against PFI, says BJP MP after receiving 'threat letter'

Rajasthan govt took soft approach against PFI, says BJP MP after receiving 'threat letter'

Bihar terror module: NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Phulwari Sharif case

Bihar terror module: NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Phulwari Sharif case

Karnataka BJP worker murder: Left-ruled Kerala safe haven for PFI elements, says Union Minister

Karnataka BJP worker murder: Left-ruled Kerala safe haven for PFI elements, says Union Minister

PFI hartal: Protests turns violent in parts of Kerala; vehicles, shops damaged

PFI hartal: Protests turns violent in parts of Kerala; vehicles, shops damaged

Petrol-filled bottle hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore hours after NIA raids against PFI

Petrol-filled bottle hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore hours after NIA raids against PFI

NIA's pan-India PFI crackdown code-named 'Operation Octopus'; outfit plotted to attack PM on July 12

NIA's pan-India PFI crackdown code-named 'Operation Octopus'; outfit plotted to attack PM on July 12

A large number of criminal cases have been registered in different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts. Earlier on Thursday, the PFI and SDPI workers staged a protest in Karnataka's Mangaluru against the raids, following which they were detained by the state police. PFI workers sat on the road in protest against the NIA raid at the party office in Chennai. The PFI was launched in Kerala in 2006.

(ANI Inputs)

Also Read | NIA's pan-India PFI crackdown code-named 'Operation Octopus'; outfit plotted to attack PM on July 12

Latest India News

raju-srivastava-passed-away

Top News

Latest News