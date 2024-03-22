Anna Hazare on Arvind Kejriwal: Arrest is because of his own 'karma' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal

Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday (March 22) expressed his displeasure over Arvind Kejriwal "making liquor policies" and said that the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister "is because of his own deeds".

"I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds. But what will he do? Nothing works in front of power. The arrest has been made, now whatever will happen as per law will happen." Anna Hazare said.

Arvind Kejriwal had joined the Anna movement in 2011 against the then Congress government's alleged corruption. He rode on to the fame and floated his own political party in 2012, and contested for the chief minister's office.

Kejriwal approaches SC

In a major development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

During the Supreme Court hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Arvind Kejriwal, informed the bench that the Delhi Chief Minister has decided to withdraw the petition. Singhvi stated that the withdrawal is necessary as it conflicts with Kejriwal's ongoing remand proceedings.

The AAP is holding massive protests in the national capital against Kejriwal's arrest. Several Opposition leaders have expressed solidarity with the Delhi Chief Minister and the AAP leader after his arrest in the alleged corruption case.