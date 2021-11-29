Andhra Pradesh: IMD issues orange alert for 4 districts, predicts heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Commuters wade through a water-logged street following heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Andhra Pradesh forecasting heavy rainfall. The 'Orange' alert has been issued for four districts, including Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The IMD has also warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea.

Meanwhile, a senior IMD official had said that a fresh low-pressure area that is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal around November 30 may intensify into a 'cyclonic storm'.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal around November 30.

"It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours. This could become a cyclonic system in the first week of December, affecting Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," he said.

Under its influence, squally weather with maximum sustained wind speed reaching up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal from November 30 and December 2, he said.

When the system reaches the central Bay of Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh States would experience its impact, the DG said.

The IMD DG has advised the farmers to protect their harvested paddy and other produce as rainfall would occur.

