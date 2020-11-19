Andhra Pradesh govt to distribute 15.1 lakh free house sites on December 25

Image Source : PTI Andhra to distribute 15.1 lakh free house sites on December 25

The Andhra Pradesh government will distribute documents for free house sites to the eligible people on December 25, including the commencement of housing construction for the poor.

"Housing sites will be allocated by providing the necessary documents. As many as 30.6 lakh beneficiaries have been identified across the state," said a senior government official.

In a video conference on Wednesday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the district collectors to complete the preparatory works to distribute housing sites as well as for the house construction scheme.

Under the 'Pedalandariki Illu' (home for all the poor) scheme, the construction of 15.1 lakh houses will be taken up in Phase I on December 25.

Reddy said the scheme will be a flagship programme under the government's 'Navaratnalu' programme.

"This would boost the state's economy and further encourage employment in urban and rural areas," said Reddy.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to map and geo-tag the houses of the selected beneficiaries by December 10.

(Except for the headline, Indiatvnews.com has not edited anything in the copy)

Latest India News