Coronavirus in Andhra: 5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kurnool, tally rises to 386

The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh reached 386 after five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kurnool district on Saturday, Kurnool Collector G Veerapandian tweeted. With the new cases, COVID-19 cases in the Kurnool district from 77 to 82 by 8 am on Saturday. However, the Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard still maintained the number 77 at noon.

Kurnool tops the state with 82 cases, followed by Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam districts. With five new cases in Kurnool, the number of active cases goes up to 370. Meanwhile, in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts no case of coronavirus has been detected yet.

The five new COVID-19 patients in Kurnool district were family members of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

As per the COVID-19 Dashboard, there were no additions to the number of cases on Saturday as all the 584 samples tested in 14 hours from 7 pm on Friday night turned negative.

It said till date a total of 6,958 blood samples were tested, of which 6,577 turned negative.

As such, the number of positive cases stood at 381 till 9 am on Saturday, it showed.

With six dead and 10 cured, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 365, according to the health ministry dashboard.

The State COVID-19 Command Control Centre did not issue the daily morning bulletin on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)

