India COVID-19 cases reach 7,447; 239 deaths so far. Maharashtra, TN hotspots. Check state-wise break up

Image Source : AP Police questions a commuter at a checkpoint during lockdown. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

India coronavirus positive cases have crossed 7,000-mark at 7,447 including 239 deaths while 643 patients have recovered from deadly COVID-19 that first outbreak in China's Wuhan in November-December 2019. India is under a 21-day lockdown period which was imposed by PM Modi on March 24 saying that it was the only way the spread of the virus could be contained across the nation. Though the lockdown is supposed to end on April 15, speculation are doing the rounds that it may be extended as coronavirus cases continue to rise. PM Modi on Saturday (today) will hold a meeting with the chief ministers of all the states to consult key for decisions on the lockdown extension and road forward for the country as it goes through coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, in order to contain the virus, several places in the country across states which have been identified as hotspots are sealed to impose a strict lockdown. Essential requirements including food, milk, other stuff are being delivered at door-step or societies gates as people are not being allowed to venture out.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 363 7 6 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 29 0 1 5 Bihar 60 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 18 9 0 8 Delhi 903 25 13 9 Goa 7 1 0 10 Gujarat 308 31 19 11 Haryana 177 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 28 6 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 207 6 4 14 Jharkhand 14 0 1 15 Karnataka 207 31 6 16 Kerala 364 123 2 17 Ladakh 15 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 435 0 33 19 Maharashtra 1574 188 110 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 48 2 1 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 132 5 11 25 Rajasthan 553 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 911 44 8 27 Telengana 473 43 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 431 32 4 31 West Bengal 116 16 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 7447* 643 239

