India COVID-19 cases reach 7,447; 239 deaths so far. Maharashtra, TN hotspots. Check state-wise break up

India coronavirus positive cases have crossed 7,000-mark at 7,447 including 239 deaths while 643 patients have recovered from deadly COVID-19 that first outbreak in China's Wuhan in November-December 2019. India is under a 21-day lockdown period which was imposed by PM Modi on March 24 saying that it was the only way the spread of the virus could be contained across the nation. Though the lockdown is supposed to end on April 15, speculation are doing the rounds that it may be extended as coronavirus cases continue to rise. PM Modi on Saturday (today) will hold a meeting with the chief ministers of all the states to consult key for decisions on the lockdown extension and road forward for the country as it goes through coronavirus crisis.
Meanwhile, in order to contain the virus, several places in the country across states which have been identified as hotspots are sealed to impose a strict lockdown. Essential requirements including food, milk, other stuff are being delivered at door-step or societies gates as people are not being allowed to venture out.
Fight Against Coronavirus
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|363
|7
|6
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|29
|0
|1
|5
|Bihar
|60
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|18
|9
|0
|8
|Delhi
|903
|25
|13
|9
|Goa
|7
|1
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|308
|31
|19
|11
|Haryana
|177
|29
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|28
|6
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|207
|6
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|14
|0
|1
|15
|Karnataka
|207
|31
|6
|16
|Kerala
|364
|123
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|15
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|435
|0
|33
|19
|Maharashtra
|1574
|188
|110
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|48
|2
|1
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|132
|5
|11
|25
|Rajasthan
|553
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|911
|44
|8
|27
|Telengana
|473
|43
|7
|28
|Tripura
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|35
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|431
|32
|4
|31
|West Bengal
|116
|16
|5
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|7447*
|643
|239
