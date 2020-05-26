Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: 48 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 2,719; death toll at 57

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2,719 after 48 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,903 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 57 have died, the State Health Department said on Tuesday. With this, the number of active cases now stands at 759. According to the medical bulletin, 3,22,714 samples were tested in the state so far.

With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state.

India coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 145380 including 4,167 deaths while 60.491 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. The country is under the third extended phase of the lockdown which will remain in place till May 31 in order to contain the spread of the virus.

India is slowly opening markets, shops after several states have allowed relaxations in the lockdown rules so that the economy does not suffer much. Earlier on Monday, domestic flight operations resumed in the country after almost a gap of 2 months amid lockdown. However, several flights were also cancelled due to various reasons adding further trouble for the commutters.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage