Andhra: 3rd grade boy demands a case against friend for stealing pencils, netizens in splits | WATCH

In an incident that is leaving netizens in chuckles, a third-grade student from Andhra Pradesh approached the police demanding to book his friends for allegedly taking his pencils without his permission.

Hanumanthu, the 'victim' of the hilarious crime approached the AP police on Friday with a bunch of his friends demanding that a case be registered against his friend. Saying that his friend has been doing this for days, Hanumanthu stated clearly to the police that he decided to take up the case with the police. He even had proof of his empty box of pencil nibs. The friend was seen defending himself, saying that he returned the pencils back.

The police officer who was behind the camera listened to the troubles of the boy patiently. Upon insisting that his friend be charged, the officer calmly, controlling his laughter, convinced a boy for a compromise. The boys, upon the police officer's words, shook hands and hugged each other. However, Hanumanthu still demanded that his friend be charged. Throughout the video, the friends are seen in the background chuckling.

Sharing the hilarious, and cute video on Twitter, the Andhra Pradesh police wrote, "It only demonstrates their confidence on #Police who cares and serves all sections of the society in a friendly manner. These testimonies make Police more responsible in functioning vth more accountability & transparency to provide the best services at the door step of the people."

