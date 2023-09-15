Anantnag gunfight: 4 security personnel killed, 2 terrorists still trapped | What we know so far

Friday, September 15, 2023
     
Till now at least four security personnel have lost their lives and four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing gunfight in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Anantnag Updated on: September 15, 2023 14:04 IST
Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at
Image Source : PTI Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at Kokernag area

A fierce gunfight is underway between the security forces and alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Anantnag district of south Kashmir which has now lasted for more than 48 hours now. Till now at least four security personnel have lost their lives and four terrorists have been killed. Atleast two terrorists are said to be trapped in the forest.

HERE IS WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

  • The security forces are using drones for attacks on the hideout of terrorists in the Kokernag area. Terrorists have been cornered in one hideout. The contact was established with terrorists at 11 am. The cordon of security forces has been readjusted.  
  • On Friday another security personnel laid down his life taking the count to four. The identity is yet to be revealed.
  • DySP Muhammad Hamayun Muzamil Bhat and Colonel Manpreet Singh were laid to rest on Thursday. Major Ashish Dhonack was cremated on Friday with full state honours.
  • In Jammu, anti-Pakistan protests were held on Thursday in various parts of the city against the killing of four security personnel by LeT terrorists.
  • The Army and the police launched a joint search operation to hunt down the terrorists late at night on Tuesday. The fierce gunfight broke out in the early hours of Wednesday.
  • Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat have laid their lives in the by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.
  • On Wednesday (September 13) a fierce encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district started.

India Tv - A blast at the terrorists hideout during the ongoing encounter at Kokernag area, in Anantnag district

Image Source : PTIA blast at the terrorists hideout during the ongoing encounter at Kokernag area, in Anantnag district

ALSO READ: Indian Army uses Heron drones to destroy terrorists in Anantnag: Know about Israel-made deadly weapon

