Watch: India uses drones to drop bombs on terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at Kokernag area

Anantnag gunfight: As security forces intensified the manhunt in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district in Kashmir, the Indian Army used drones to target and strike the hideout of terrorists on Friday (September 15). The security forces are using Israel's Heron drones to flush out terrorists.

According to Heron, an Israeli company which manufactures defence drones for its forces and exports to other nations, it is a multi-role, advanced, long-range Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) for strategic missions. It is equipped with automatic taxi-takeoff and landing systems (ATOL), satellite communication (SATCOM) for extended range, fully redundant avionics and more.

The Heron was designed to perform a variety of strategic missions, including intelligence gathering, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance, using various payloads, with a high level of reliability.

Encounter underway in Anantnag

The army and the police launched a joint search operation to hunt down the terrorists late at night on Tuesday. The fierce gunfight broke out in the early hours of Wednesday.

The area is cordoned off and a search operation is underway. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have confirmed the presence of one local terrorist, Uzair Khan, and one foreign terrorist in the area of the encounter. It is feared that this operation could be protracted. According to reports, security forces have successfully neutralized one terrorist.

4 security personnel killed

Four security forces personnel, Colonel Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier, were killed in the encounter with terrorists in the Gadole forests of Kokernag in Anantnag district.

Also Read: Anantnag gunfight: Army uses drones to attack terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, encounter underway

Also Read: J-K: 2 LeT terrorists, who killed security personnel in Kokernag gunfight, still trapped in Anantnag

Latest India News