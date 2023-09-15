Indian Army uses Heron drones to destroy terrorists in Anantnag: Know about Israel-made deadly weapon

Follow us on Image Source : HERON Heron drone

As the counter-terrorism operations in the Gadole area of Kokernag in Valley are continuing for the third day, Indian forces are now using the lethal Heron drones equipped with long-range missiles and other weapons systems.

The mega operation from the most advanced equipment came nearly two days after India paid tribute to Colonel Manpreet Singh, who led the anti-terror operation, along with Major Aashish Dhonchal and J&K Deputy SP Himayun Bhat.

According to the reports, one of the terrorists could be a Pakistani national who has taken shelter among fallen trees in the Gadole forest. Notably, the region is at a steep height and is forested in places. This prompted the Indian Army to use the recently inducted Heron drones to flush out the terrorists.

What is a Heron drone?

According to Heron, an Israeli company which manufactures defence drones for its forces and exports to other nations, it is a multi-role, advanced, long-range Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) for strategic missions. It is equipped with automatic taxi-takeoff and landing systems (ATOL), satellite communication (SATCOM) for extended range, fully redundant avionics and more.

The Heron was designed as a multi-mission platform to address needs and to perform a variety of strategic missions, including intelligence gathering, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance, using various payloads, with a high level of reliability.

Heron can carry out surveillance along the borders with both China and Pakistan in a single sortie

Earlier in August, when the Heron drones were inducted in the Indian Armed Forces, the top defence termed it a mega capability boost. The official said that the drone has strike capability and can carry out surveillance along the borders with both China and Pakistan in a single sortie itself.

“The Heron Mark 2 is a very capable drone. This is capable of longer endurance and has ‘beyond line of sight’ capability. With this, the entire country can be surveilled from the same place,” the commanding officer of the drone squadron, Wing Commander Pankaj Rana, told news agency ANI.

Heron can provide 24x7 surveillance of targets: IAF

He said the longer endurance also ensures that multiple missions can be flown and multiple sectors can be addressed in one mission itself. “The drone simply amalgamates into the Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance matrix of the Indian Air Force,” Rana said. Highlighting the major strength of the drone, Rana said it can provide 24x7 surveillance of targets. Modern avionics and engines have ensured that the operational ceilings of the aircraft have been increased.

Squadron Leader Arpit Tandon, who is a pilot of the Heron Mark 2 drone, told ANI that the new version of the Heron drone has multiple advantages over the previous versions, which started getting inducted into the IAF in the early 2000s. “The payloads and the onboard avionics of the Heron Mark 2 can operate at sub-zero temperatures and in any weather condition. This is helping the Indian Air Force achieve footprints over any type of terrain,” he said.

