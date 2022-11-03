Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
  Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta refuses traffic pilot vehicle, wishes to travel like common citizens

Amruta Fadnavis traffic clearance: Amruta Fadnavis, a banker by profession, said the traffic condition in Mumbai is frustrating, but things are likely to change for better once ongoing infrastructure development projects are completed by the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2022 13:46 IST
Amruta Fadnavis traffic clearance: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta, declined services of a traffic clearance pilot vehicle provided to her as part of a security upgrade, saying she wished to live like a common citizen. Amruta Fadnavis, a banker by profession, said the traffic condition in Mumbai is frustrating, but things are likely to change for better once ongoing infrastructure development projects are completed by the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

She tweeted, "I'm & wish to live like a common citizen of #Mumbai I humbly request @MumbaiPolice not to provide me traffic clearance pilot vehicle. Traffic condition in Mumbai is frustrating but I'm sure,with Infra & development projects by @mieknathshinde & @Dev_Fadnavis we will soon get relief."

Amruta Fadnavis tagged a report, which said the state government recently allotted a "traffic clearance vehicle" along with a security upgrade from X to Y+ with escort to her. The upgrade to Y+ with the escort category comes with security of an escort vehicle and five policemen round the clock. Such a vehicle performs duties similar to a pilot vehicle, clearing road traffic for the assignee during travel. Devendra Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, also holds the home portfolio.

Also Read: Amruta Fadnavis at centre of row as Maharashtra moves Axis Bank accounts

 

