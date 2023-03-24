Amritpal Singh sighted at Delhi's Kashmere Gate ISBT, police launch manhunt for Khalistani sympathiser: Source

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amritpal reportedly spotted in Delhi

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal case: According to sources Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal was sighted at Delhi's ISBT on Friday. Joint operations are being made by teams of Delhi Police and Punjab police in Delhi and its borders' areas after receiving intelligence inputs about Amritpal seen at Delhi's ISBT bus terminal, they added.

CCTVS near Kashmiri Gate are being examined to find the fugitive pro-Khalistani leader.

SSB steps up vigil, puts up Amritpal's posters along Nepal border in UP

The Sashastra Seema Bal has issued an alert and put up posters bearing pictures of Amritpal Singh and his aides along the border with Nepal to avert the possibility of the radical preacher fleeing the country via Uttar Pradesh. The Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Amritpal and elements of his "Waris Punjab De" outfit last week.

Amritpal, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district. Following his escape, Amritpal changed his appearance, wore sunglasses and western attire and has been using different modes of travel.

"Based on inputs from intelligence agencies that Amritpal can enter Nepal, we have issued an alert on the border. Posters with their pictures have also been put up on the border in Rupaidiha. We are closely monitoring the movement of people along the border," Tapan Das, commandant of the Sashastra Seema Bal's (SSB) 42nd Battalion, said on Friday.

High resolution pictures of Amritpal and his aides have also been uploaded on the mobile phones of SSB personnel and in the facial recognition software used on the border, he said.

Even though Punjab is far from Rupaidiha, the presence of a considerable Sikh population gives Amritapl the opportunity to hide there and enter Nepal, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana Police said it has stepped up vigil across the state and its personnel have been put on alert after Amritpal's last location was traced in the Kurukshetra district.

