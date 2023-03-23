Intel agencies make shocking revelations on Amritpal Singh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pro-Khalistani leader and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Amritpal Singh's arrest: Intelligence agencies have made sensational revelations against the pro-Khalistani radical leader and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh who is on run. According to intelligence sources, Amritpal was trying to create communal disharmony among the people and tried to defame the Sikh religion.

Amritpal used to humiliate famous personalities in Sikhism and had also said that Bhagat Singh was not a great person. The radical leader never talked about his past and is alleged to have also been involved in the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri last year.

Amritpal Singh was having a lavish lifestyle in Dubai without following Sikh tenets. He is not an Amritdhari Sikh.

Amritpal Singh's various trips to foreign country

Agencies meanwhile are also probing the reason for Amritpal's various trips to Thailand. Was he involved in prostitution or had a girlfriend in Thailand or was he maintaining a second wife in a foreign country?

Intel sources suggest that Amritpal Singh is a male chauvinist and anti-feminist. Reena Roy, who is the girlfriend of late activist Deep Sidhu, was not allowed to open up about Amritpal’s association with Deep Sidhu.

Kirandeep Kaur, Amritpal's wife, has been kept in captivity and beaten up regularly by him.

Amritpal Singh called his marriage an example of reverse migration projecting he will stay in Punjab. But why did he not marry an Indian Sikh girl? Why marry an NRI yourself while preaching something else to others, agencies have raised these questions.

If it was actually a fight against drugs, he should have kept women at the fore-front. Women of any family are the biggest sufferers of the 'Udta Punjab' (widespread drug menace) phenomenon. As they have not been in fore-front, it shows that it is not an actual fight against drugs, but only a show-off, agencies said.

Amritpal Singh is silent about his past, question Intel agencies

Amritpal Singh has a doubtful past. He has been closely involved with drug dealers in Dubai namely Jaswant Singh Rode, whose brother is operating from Pakistan.

Amritpal Singh does not talk about his past where he was a non-Amritdhari and not following Sikh religious tenets.

After coming to India, he and his organization started working as a religious fundamentalist cum vigilante group, completely contradictory to his earlier personality which clearly shows that he has been planted in India by forces inimical to Indian interest.

