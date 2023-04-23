Amritpal Singh LIVE UPDATES: Waris Punjab De chief arrested in Punjab's Moga; to be sent to Dibrugarh jail

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab's Moga after over a month.

Amritpal Singh arrest : In a major breakthrough amid the continuing manhunt, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from the Moga district of Punjab today (April 23). He is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh in Assam, said Punjab Police sources. Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah when asked about Amritpal Singh's arrest and that he has been absconding for a long, said, "It may happen sometime. Earlier he used to roam freely, but now he cannot carry on with his activities." 2 more aides of the fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh were arrested at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police on April 18. On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.Another close aid of the pro khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit. The radical leader had been declared a "fugitive" while he was on a run earlier in March. His 2 cars were seized and gunmen nabbed. We also checked if the firearms of his security escorts had been procured legally. A case has been registered. Punjab Police have launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh and we are hopeful that he will be arrested soon. A total of 78 people have been arrested so far and further searches and raids are underway," Chahal said.

