Sunday, April 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Amritpal Singh LIVE UPDATES: Waris Punjab De chief arrested in Punjab's Moga; to be sent to Dibrugarh jail
Live now

Amritpal Singh LIVE UPDATES: Waris Punjab De chief arrested in Punjab's Moga; to be sent to Dibrugarh jail

Amritpal Singh arrest: Earlier, Punjab Police launched a major crackdown on Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit on March 18. The Khalistan sympathiser escaped the police's net in Jalandhar district, switching vehicles and changing his appearance.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja, Manish Prasad Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Moga
Updated on: April 23, 2023 8:25 IST
Amritpal Singh arrest, Amritpal Singh arrested IN punjab, moga police Amritpal Singh arrested in Pun
Image Source : INDIA TV. Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab's Moga after over a month.

Amritpal Singh arrest: In a major breakthrough amid the continuing manhunt, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from the Moga district of Punjab today (April 23). He is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh in Assam, said Punjab Police sources. Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah when asked about Amritpal Singh's arrest and that he has been absconding for a long, said, "It may happen sometime. Earlier he used to roam freely, but now he cannot carry on with his activities." 2 more aides of the fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh were arrested at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police on April 18. On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.Another close aid of the pro khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit. The radical leader had been declared a "fugitive" while he was on a run earlier in March. His 2 cars were seized and gunmen nabbed. We also checked if the firearms of his security escorts had been procured legally. A case has been registered. Punjab Police have launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh and we are hopeful that he will be arrested soon. A total of 78 people have been arrested so far and further searches and raids are underway," Chahal said.

Latest India News

Live updates :Amritpal Singh arrest |

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 23, 2023 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    WATCH: Earlier visuals of Amritpal Singh at Gurudwara in Moga

  • Apr 23, 2023 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    After reaching to Dibrugarh, Punjab Police will brief media

    Punjab Police will brief media after reaching Dibrugarh today. 

  • Apr 23, 2023 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amritpal Singh is on his way to Dibrugarh in Assam

    Punjab Police officials informed the media about taking all necessary safety precautions amid his arrest. 

  • Apr 23, 2023 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amritpal Singh performed prayers at Gurudwara in Rode village before his arrest

    As per the information given by Jasbir Singh Rodai, Amritpal Singh yesterday (April 22) reached Rode village in Moga district of Punjab. Today morning at around 7:00 am after his gurudwara prayer was done, Jasbir informed the police about Amritpal's presence and later Punjab Police took him into their custody.

  • Apr 23, 2023 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Punjab Police urges people to maintain peace & harmony and not share any fake news

    Earlier, Punjab Police launched a major crackdown on Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit on March 18. The Khalistan sympathiser escaped the police's net in Jalandhar district, switching vehicles and changing his appearance.

  • Apr 23, 2023 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amritpal Singh was arrested inside a Gurudwara in Moga district

    Radical preacher Amritpal arrested from Punjab's Moga. Singh had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants. 

  • Apr 23, 2023 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, confirmed Punjab Police

  • Apr 23, 2023 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur questioned at airport on April 20

    Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur on Thursday (April 20) was 'stopped' and being 'questioned' by the Immigration department at Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, in Amritsar as she was trying to board a flight to London, sources said.

    Fugitive Amritpal Singh's wife 'questioned' at Amritsar airport moments before boarding flight

    Airport sources said, "Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was supposed to travel to Birmingham by Air India Flight scheduled at 2:30 pm. At 12:20 pm, she reported to the immigration counters and being an LOC subject the immigration has not permitted her to travel and detained her."

     

  • Apr 23, 2023 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amritpal Singh is with Punjab Police now, said Arpit Shukla, ADG Law and order

    Amritpal Singh is with Punjab Police now, informed Arpit Shukla, ADG Law and order today. Earlier, Punjab Police launched a major crackdown on Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit on March 18. The Khalistan sympathiser escaped the police's net in Jalandhar district, switching vehicles and changing his appearance.

     

  • Apr 23, 2023 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amritpal Singh is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh: Punjab Police sources

  • Apr 23, 2023 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab's Moga after over a month

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News