Fugitive Amritpal Singh's wife 'questioned' at Amritsar airport moments before boarding London flight

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur on Thursday was 'stopped' and being 'questioned' by the Immigration department at Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, in Amritsar as she was trying to board a flight to London, sources said.

UK-based NRI Kirandeep Kaur recently married Amritpal Singh, who has been escaping the police for over one month now. This is a major success for the police who are expecting crucial answers from Kirandeep Kaur about her husband's whereabouts.

The marriage took place at Amritpal Singh's ancestral village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar last month. After marriage, Amritpal announced that his wife will return to Punjab to stay with him and it will be a symbol of reverse migration to inspire Sikh youth in the state that sees high migration. her family is reportedly from Jalandhar.

More arrests

On Saturday, four persons, including an advocate, were arrested for allegedly harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh. The arrested men were identified as advocate Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur, Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar, Omkar Nath of Nakodar town in Jalandhar and Karnail Singh of the local Mohalla Ramgarh.

Police earlier arrested three men — Gurwant Singh of Lakhimpur Kheri and brothers Hardeep Singh and Kuldip Singh of village Rajpur Bhaian in Hoshiarpur district — for allegedly harbouring the pro-Khalistan preacher.

Punjab Police launched a major crackdown on Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit on March 18. The Khalistan sympathiser escaped the police's net in Jalandhar district, switching vehicles and changing his appearance.

